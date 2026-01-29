Man With Pizza Cutter Allegedly Tries to Break Luigi Mangione Out Of Jail

Luigi Mangione has a ton of fans rooting for his release ... and at least one of them who allegedly tried to take matters into his own hands by busting him out!

Mark Anderson -- a 35-year-old Minnesota man -- was arrested at MDC Brooklyn in New York, the notorious prison that houses Mangione and other high-profile inmates such as former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, late Wednesday night.

According to a criminal complaint -- cited by NBC News -- Anderson was arrested after prison workers asked for his credentials ... and he only handed over an MN driver's license.

Anderson allegedly claimed he was an FBI agent and was "in possession of paperwork 'signed by a judge' authorizing the release of a specific inmate." We've confirmed Luigi is that specific inmate.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons found a barbecue fork and an object that resembled a pizza cutter in his backpack. Anderson reportedly went to New York City for a job that fell through and was working at a pizzeria. On Thursday, Anderson was charged with impersonating an FBI agent.