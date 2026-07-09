Bonnie Tyler Dead at 74

Bonnie Tyler -- the legendary Welsh singer and 3-time Grammy nominee -- has died ... according to her manager.

Matt Davis tells TMZ her family and team "are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away" Wednesday night in a hospital in Portugal "as a result of the illness that she was being treated for."

Tyler's death comes after she needed emergency surgery and was hospitalized in Portugal. Doctors put her into a medically induced coma to help with her recovery.

BT rose to prominence in 1977 with her album "The World Starts Tonight" ... before her single "It's a Heartache" reached #4 on the UK charts.

Tyler released hit songs like "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "Holding Out for a Hero" over the next decade ... landing her first Grammy nod for the former in 1984.

Tyler's other well-known songs include ... "If You Were A Woman," "Straight From the Heart," "More Than a Lover," "Making Love," and many more tracks.

She released her last studio album, "The Best Is Yet to Come," in 2021 ... and she had a flurry of tour dates scheduled for this year.

Tyler was 74.