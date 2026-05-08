Michael Madsen's Sons Take Over Control of Late Dad's Estate After Ex-Wife Drops Fight

Michael Madsen's sons just beat out their own mother in a legal battle for control over his estate ... TMZ has learned.

Two of Michael's four kids, Max and Christian Madsen, have been appointed personal representatives of the late actor's estate ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Their mom, Michael's ex-wife Jeannine Bisignano, was also vying to be put in charge as a special administrator so she could collect on millions of dollars she claims he owed her when he died.

Her own kids opposed her ... and now it looks like they've won out in court and will be running the show. Her petition has been withdrawn.

Jeannine Bisignano, Michael's ex-wife, tells TMZ ... "Everything is fine. I got bad advice from my attorney to file as the head of the probate. In fact I am just a creditor so we straightened it out and everything is ok with me and the kids. My sons are the executors ... they deserve it."

As you know ... Michael died at 67 in July 2025 from cardiac arrest. The cardiac arrest was brought on by cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease, and chronic alcoholism.

Michael had two other children, Calvin and Luke, from a different mother ... and had a fifth child with another woman ... Hudson took his own life in 2022.