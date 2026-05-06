Bonnie Tyler Remains Hospitalized in Portugal After Emergency Surgery

Bonnie Tyler remains hospitalized in Portugal after having an emergency intestinal surgery, TMZ has learned.

A rep tells us ... "The surgery went well and she is now recuperating. We know that all of her family, friends and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery."

They didn't say why Bonnie needed the procedure, but some reports are saying she sought medical help after a few days of abdominal pain ... and doctors found an intestinal perforation.

According to Portugal outlet The Resident, Bonnie had been taken to Faro Hospital, on the country's southern coast, for the emergency operation.

Bonnie racked up three Grammy noms in the 1980s and topped the charts with "Total Eclipse of the Heart." She's also the voice of hits like "Holding Out for a Hero" and "Here She Comes."