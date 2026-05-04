Rudy Giuliani Taken Off Ventilator, Positive Health Update

Play video content Video: Rudy Giuliani Removed from Ventilator, Now Breathing Independently Fox News

Some good news for Rudy Giuliani ... he's back to breathing on his own after being on a ventilator.

Rudy's doctor hopped on Fox News and provided a positive health update for the former New York City mayor ... saying he's doing much better Monday after having a priest come to the hospital and anoint him.

As we reported on Sunday ... 81-year-old Rudy was rushed to a Florida hospital in critical condition ... suffering from a bout with pneumonia.

This is the second time Rudy has been hospitalized in recent months ... back in September, Rudy was rushed to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash. Sounds like Rudy will be back to shopping for hair dye in no time.