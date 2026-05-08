Bonnie Tyler Placed in an Induced Coma After Emergency Surgery

Bonnie Tyler has been placed in an induced coma to "aid her recovery" following an emergency surgery earlier this week.

The "Total Eclipse of the Heart" singer's manager Matt Davis tells TMZ ... "We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please. We will issue a further statement when we are able to."

We told you about the emergency surgery Bonnie underwent in Faro, Portugal -- she reportedly suffered from an intestinal perforation. Her rep told us ... "The surgery went well and she is now recuperating. We know that all of her family, friends and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery."

Bonnie had a jam-packed concert schedule this year ... including more than 2 dozen shows across Europe. She was also expected to play at the SummerLUST Music Festival in Għaxaq, Malta on May 22 and in Wiesmoor, Germany on May 30.

In addition to "Total Eclipse of the Heart," the '80s superstar is known for "Holding Out for a Hero" and "Here She Comes."