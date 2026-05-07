Cher Cut Off Financial Support to Troubled Son Elijah, He Claims

Cher's troubled son Elijah Blue Allman says he is no longer getting monthly gift income from his famous mother ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Elijah asked the court to reconsider the $6,500 monthly support payments awarded to his estranged wife, MarieAngela.

He says the support order was entered without him being properly notified, and he claims MarieAngela inflated his income in her court docs.

Eliiah said he wed MarieAngela in 2013, and they split in 2021. He said she previously filed for divorce, but the case was dismissed.

Elijah said MarieAngela served court docs regarding the recent hearing at his mom Cher's mansion in Malibu. He said he doesn't live at his mother's house ... and was residing at an Airbnb in Joshua Tree at the time.

As for his income, he says MarieAngela listed his income at $20K a month from two separate trusts ... but he says he no longer receives regular support from his mom -- although he admits he does get around $10K a month from his late father Gregg Allman's trust.

He said after taxes, he only gets around $6,790 every month ... so he says the $6,500 per month he has to pay MarieAngela represents a whopping 96% of his net income, and leaves him with next to nothing.

As TMZ first reported, Cher lost her emergency effort to have Elijah placed under a conservatorship. Cher believes her son is addicted to drugs and uses all his money to fund his dangerous lifestyle.