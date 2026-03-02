Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Arrested in New Hampshire, Again

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman seems to be racking up charges lately ... after being arrested for assault on Friday, he was taken into custody again on Sunday for felony burglary, TMZ has learned.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, Allman allegedly broke into a home in Windham, New Hampshire, Sunday ... leading to a female resident hiding in a closet.

The report says police arrived to find Allman sitting on the living room couch, smoking a cigarette ... and he was arrested without incident ... though nothing appeared to be missing from the home.

Even so, Allman allegedly caused an estimated $1,700 worth of damage to the door and about $1,000 worth of damage to a rug inside the home by dropping a lit cigarette on it.

As we reported ... Allman was released without posting any bail on Friday after he was charged with 2 counts of simple assault and one count each of criminal trespass, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct.

The Concord Police Department told TMZ ... officers responded to a prep school called St. Paul's where a male -- identified as Allman -- was in the dining hall allegedly "causing a disturbance and acting belligerently."

Allman has no clear association with the school ... and our sources said they didn't know why he was there.

Remember ... Cher filed for a conservatorship over her son in December 2023, reasoning he was "substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues."