Cher's Not Doing a Netflix Series, Despite Reports

Cher isn't headed to Netflix anytime soon ... despite reports she locked down a multimillion dollar deal ... 'cause TMZ has learned it's flat out not true.

A U.K. report circulated last week, claiming the music legend inked a massive $13 million deal with the streamer for a seven-episode tell-all series about the highs and lows of her life. The supposed project, allegedly titled "Sharing Her Story", was said to be targeting a 2026 release.

However, sources close to Cher tell TMZ ... the chatter is pure fantasy and a Netflix series isn't happening. There's no deal or anything in place at all.

While fans may love the idea of a glossy, no-holds-barred docuseries ... especially with her memoir still missing its second part follow-up ... it's simply not happening at Netflix. Not now, anyway.