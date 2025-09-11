Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cher & Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards Enjoy Night Out At Studio 54

Cher Disco Fever Never Dies!!!🪩🕺

By TMZ Staff
Published
091125_cher_kal
DANCING THE NIGHT AWAY
TMZ.com

Cher was serving full-on disco diva vibes ... tearing up Studio 54 like it was still the '70s!

The 79-year-old icon had her boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards in tow ... the duo serving peak power-couple energy at the legendary NYC hotspot, soaking up the neon glow over the weekend.

091125-cher-dancing-v1
TMZ.com

In the clip, Cher’s basically aging in reverse -- clinging to her man while dancing the night away.

091125-cher-dancing-v3
TMZ.com

With those disco-era looks flashing back to her heyday, the whole night was a pop culture time machine!

cher alexander ae edwards sub getty
Getty

And yep ... she took her toyboy beau right back in time with her!

Related articles