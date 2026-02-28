Elijah Blue Allman Arrested on Assault, Trespassing Charges

Elijah Blue Allman, the son of Cher and the late Greg Allman, was arrested Friday night on trespassing charges at an elite prep school in Concord, New Hampshire.

The Concord Police Department tells TMZ ... officers responded to St. Paul’s School for the report of an unwanted guest on Friday evening, just before 7 PM local time. It was reported a male -- identified as Elijah -- was in the dining hall "causing a disturbance and acting belligerently."

Elijah was booked into the Merrimack County Jail and was charged with 2 counts of simple assault and one count each of criminal trespass, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct.

He was processed and released on personal recognizance -- meaning he didn't need to pay bail -- and will have an arraignment date in the future.

He has no clear association with the school ... and our sources say they don't know why he was there. Elijah is primarily based in Southern California.

TMZ has reached out to Cher's rep for comment ... so far, no word back.

Elijah made headlines in June 2025 when he was rushed to the hospital from his home during an overdose. We were told at the time, authorities were called due to him behaving erratically. We also learned drugs were discovered inside the home.

His OD came about 2 months after his wife Marieangela King filed for divorce after 13 years together -- 1 year after she accused his famous mother of orchestrating his kidnapping. The "Strong Enough" hitmaker has denied such allegations.

Play video content 1/29/24 TMZ.com

Remember ... Cher filed for a conservatorship over her son in December 2023, reasoning he was "substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues." Cher also accused Marieangela of blocking Elijah from getting mental health and substance abuse treatment he needed.