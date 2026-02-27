'Back To The Future's Crispin Glover Says Pics Prove Ex Beat Him Bloody

Crispin Glover was allegedly beaten bloody by his ex-girlfriend -- who ironically sued him for battery -- and we have the pics which says prove the actor got pulverized!

TMZ obtained a restraining order Glover filed against his ex in Los Angeles County Superior Court -- and it contains some wild allegations ... as well as three photos of the "Back To The Future" star with blood streaming down his cheek after the alleged assault.

According to the protective order ... in March 2024, Glover claims he ordered his ex not to enter his home, but she forced her way inside as he was putting her belongings on the front porch to kick her out. Glover says his ex phoned a friend to swing by his house and threatened to "hurt" him.

Then, Glover says, his ex gave him a beatdown, causing a facial laceration and bruising. The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. tells TMZ ... the woman was arrested for felony "spousal abuse" and carted off to jail, but was later released.

According to the restraining order, there was another act of violence in December 2023 ... Glover says his ex threw a piece of luggage at him, and "it did hurt when the luggage hit me." But Glover also admitted the incident was "minor" and "maybe partially accidental."

Glover went on to claim his ex secretly recorded a private conversation without his consent. He says she asked strange questions that seemed out of context about their "intimate relationship," making him feel as if there was something off and telling his ex to get lost again.

Glover says she left his home, but says she later played a recording of their earlier convo to him. He believes she made the recording in order to play it for other people and weave a false narrative.

TMZ caught up with Glover on Thursday, and he told us that despite filing the restraining order, he's been unable to serve his ex with it because he can't find her. A judge eventually dismissed the protective order because both parties failed to show up for their hearing.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe in her lawsuit, claims Glover manipulated her into being his live-in girlfriend and working for him for free before he locked her out of his home and beat the hell out of her. Now, she says, she's homeless while suing Glover for battery, fraud, malicious prosecution, wrongful eviction and intentional infliction of emotional distress.