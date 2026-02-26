'Back To The Future's Crispin Glover Says There's No Merit to Battery Allegations

Play video content Backgrid/The Image Direct

Crispin Glover -- who played George Douglas McFly in "Back to the Future" -- tells us there is no merit to claims he lured a woman to move in with him and physically abused her ... in fact, he says she was the one who assaulted him.

Watch the video ... Glover says the Jane Doe in question was arrested at his house for assault and went to jail after attacking him. According to Glover, he filed a restraining order against her, but hasn't been able to serve her with the papers, because after she was released from jail, she vanished without a trace.

Glover wouldn't go into detail about how the Jane Doe assaulted him, because of the open lawsuit, but law enforcement sources previously told us Glover claimed he was assaulted by the woman.

As we reported ... a model from the UK is suing Glover, alleging he manipulated her to move from Europe by promising her she could live in his Silver Lake home in L.A. and work as his assistant.

But she says when she got to L.A., she learned he expected her to be his live-in girlfriend and work for free.

She alleges Glover evicted her when she went out without his permission, and she's now homeless because of him.

A rep for Glover told us yesterday, "Mr. Glover denies these baseless allegations in the strongest possible terms."