Stefon Diggs Changes Attorney Day Before Arraignment Hearing

Stefon Diggs is switching teams the day before his arraignment on charges stemming from an alleged assault on his personal chef -- the NFL star has hired a new attorney to help him with his legal battle.

According to court records viewed by TMZ Sports, the 32-year-old has retained Sara Silva of Silva Kettlewell and Pignatelli LLP, moving on from Michael DiStefano. We've reached out to Silva for comment, but have not yet heard back.

Silva has more than 20 years of trial experience and was named the 2020 Lawyer of the Year in Massachusetts by Boston University School of Law.

How this affects the arraignment hearing in the case remains to be seen, as it is still scheduled for Friday morning in Massachusetts.

As you know, Diggs was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges in December 2025. His arraignment was originally slated for during the playoffs, but it was pushed back until after the season concluded.

According to the incident report, Diggs' personal chef claims he slapped her and tried to choke her over a salary dispute. The woman went to the police on Dec. 16 to report an incident that occurred on Dec. 2, saying Diggs entered her unlocked bedroom door to discuss an ongoing text exchange about money she believed she was owed.

During that conversation, the chef claimed Diggs became angry and smacked her across the face. After attempting to push him away, she said he then "tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck."

She went on to say that Diggs was behind her with his arm wrapped around her ... and she felt like she had trouble breathing and "could have blacked out" -- when she tried to break free, she claimed Diggs tightened his grip.

Diggs allegedly then threw her on the bed and said something along the lines of "Thought so."

Play video content 1/2/26 New England Patriots

The woman did not take any pictures of the injuries, but claimed she had redness on her upper chest area.