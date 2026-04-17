Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman in Psychiatric Hospital as She Fights to Appoint Conservator

Cher has requested that a temporary conservator be appointed for her son Elijah Blue Allman as she says he's locked up in a psychiatric hospital following a range of financial and legal troubles, and even a medical emergency that required Narcan.

TMZ obtained documents the famous singer submitted to the Los Angeles County Superior Court Wednesday ... and she lays all of Elijah's troubles bare as she says his life has "significantly deteriorated" since the last time she filed for a conservatorship in 2023.

She details one scary incident during which she says her son was found passed out behind the wheel of his car in traffic ... which resulted in his hospitalization and Narcan -- the life-saving drug used to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses -- being administered.

Cher also says 49-year-old Elijah has no concept of money and spends any money he gets immediately, and "almost exclusively on drugs, expensive hotels, and limousine transportation." As for his drug habit, Cher says he owed a drug dealer $18,000 and had to borrow money from a friend to save him from being harmed.

Meanwhile, the singer says Elijah is drowning in a $200,000 tax bill and has gotten himself thousands of dollars in debt by damaging various Airbnbs with cigarette burns and breaking windows and walls. She says he owed his last stay $50K after tearing through the space ... and it caused his longtime friend, Kayti, to get sued. Cher adds that Kayti has supported Elijah over the last 2 years and "by all accounts, has kept him alive."

Cher claims Elijah has also had issues with hotels -- saying he's been kicked out of 18 for making guests feel uncomfortable, screaming obscenities, and acting erratically. In one hotel, he allegedly cornered a young female maid and "aggressively proposed sexual relations."

The list goes on ... include Elijah's recent arrests in New Hampshire for "felony burglary criminal mischief, simple assault, criminal trespass, and, breach of bail." We told you all about his arrests -- he was booked in Merrimack County at the end of February after "causing a disturbance and acting belligerently" at a prep school. He was sent back to the clink days later for breaking into a private residence.

And BTW, Cher says he's not with his estranged wife Marieangela King romantically, and she'd only come back into the picture if it was financially advantageous for her.

Cher wants the judge to appoint Jason Rubin to be the temporary conservator of Elijah's estate. Cher says Elijah's situation has become dire. His mental health has severely deteriorated, and his drug dependency is at its worst.

She wants Rubin to look after Elijah so his issues "can start being fixed one problem at a time."

In 2024, Elijah responded to his mother's 2023 request for a conservatorship and admitted to past substance abuse issues, but said he had been "clean and sober" for 90 days at that point. He said he had just passed a drug test and was happy to submit to future drug testing.