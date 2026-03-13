Chaz Bono Marries Shara Blue Mathas in Hollywood Wedding, Cher Attends

Chaz Bono and his longtime love have tied the knot in front of friends, family and -- maybe most importantly -- his mom Cher.

CB exchanged “I do’s” with Shara Blue Mathas on March 8 at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.

In the wedding pics -- posted by People -- Cher is seen sitting on the aisle of the very front pew, cheering on her son as he dips his new wife.

Chaz and SBM have been together since 2017, but their big day was actually decades in the making … the two first met 40 years ago, when they were teenagers.

The actor told People … “I think it’s safe to say that not many grooms ultimately end up marrying the very first girl they ever kissed so many years later."