Cher's Conservatorship Request for Son Elijah Blue Allman Denied by Judge

Cher's latest attempt to put her son Elijah Blue Allman under a temporary conservatorship just hit a wall ... a judge down the request -- with Elijah in attendance, calling in from a psychiatric hospital.

A Los Angeles judge denied Cher's request Friday without prejudice -- meaning she can try again -- saying there wasn't "sufficient urgency" to justify appointing someone to control Elijah's estate.

Elijah appeared by video from the facility, where the court said he's currently being held in an effort to restore competency as he faces criminal charges in New Hampshire.

Cher had argued Elijah is "gravely disabled" amid mental health and addiction struggles ... claiming money from his late father Gregg Allman's trust gets "immediately squandered" on drugs, expensive hotels and limo rides.

But the judge wasn't convinced Elijah's upcoming May 1 trust payout created an emergency ... noting those distributions have been happening for years and the schedule was long known.

The judge said she understood the family's concerns, but didn't believe they proved Elijah lacks capacity or that a probate conservatorship is appropriate. Cher's earlier conservatorship attempt in 2023 also failed ... and in her newest filing, she claimed Elijah's life has "significantly deteriorated" since then, citing financial chaos, legal issues and even a medical emergency that allegedly required Narcan.

As we first reported, Elijah is also expected to check into a residential treatment facility following his recent arrests ... as he battles both his famous mother and his estranged wife, Marieangela King, over his finances.