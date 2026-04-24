Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Entering Treatment Facility as He Fights Mom in Court

Cher's troubled son Elijah Blue Allman will be checking into a residential treatment facility -- following his recent arrests -- as he fights his legendary mom over a proposed conservatorship, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Elijah hired a new legal team that's fighting his estranged wife Marieangela King's efforts to seize part of his inheritance from his late father, Gregg Allman. Marieangela believes she deserves temporary support amid their divorce.

In the filing, Elijah's team says he is currently locked up in a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital, awaiting a hearing on his competency to face criminal charges of burglary, criminal mischief, and breach of bail.

Elijah's lawyer said his continued detention in New Hampshire directly affects his ability to participate in this California family law proceeding.

As TMZ previously reported, Cher filed a petition to have a temporary conservator of her son. She previously attempted in 2023, but her effort was unsuccessful.

Elijah is objecting to Cher's recent attempt to place him in a conservatorship.

In the recent court docs, Elijah's lawyer said that his client is being detained, with bail conditions requiring acceptance into a residential treatment program for dual diagnosis, mental health, and substance use disorder.

Elijah's brother Devon Allman filed an emotional declaration in court stating, "It is my opinion that [Elijah] is currently a danger to himself and unable to manage his life, and any funds that would become available to him."

He added, "My recent visit to check in on him brought me unfortunate and profound sadness that took weeks of my life to process. His condition, both physical and mental, was appalling and delusional."