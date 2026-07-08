Flight Instructor Jumps To Death, Forcing Student To Land Plane Alone

A flight instructor in Argentina jumped to his death in the middle of a training flight ... abandoning his student midair and forcing them to bring the plane down for a landing all by their lonesome.

Pilot Leandro Andrés Bertazzo was flying the plane Saturday, teaching 22-year-old student Rosario when he turned to her and said ... "You know what you have to do, carry on."

Bertazzo then took off his headset, unbuckled his seatbelt, opened the door and jumped to his death ... according to prosecutors in the South American nation.

Rosario was able to land the aircraft safely ... despite being in absolute shock.

According to CNN affiliate TN ... the director of the Flying Parrot Córdoba flying school -- where Bertazzo worked -- said there were no signs the pilot was planning to kill himself.

In fact, Bertazzo had reportedly gone on a flight with another student earlier in the day.