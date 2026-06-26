Small Plane Crashes into Beijing's Tallest Skyscraper, On Video
Beijing Plane Crashes Into City's Tallest Skyscraper in Shocking Video
Published
A small plane crashed into Beijing's iconic CITIC Tower on Friday ... and the immediate aftermath was caught on harrowing video.
Watch for yourself ... the small aircraft disintegrates as it falls from the sky following the crash.
It doesn't appear from the footage posted to social that the skyscraper -- the tallest building in Beijing -- suffered any major damage.
Large chunks of debris were pictured around the area ... including the intact tail of the aircraft lying in the street.
今天下午，一架型号为 B-12PP 的国产轻型通航小飞机，撞到了北京第一高楼 - 中国尊 pic.twitter.com/CobNs6fSBA @Sea_Bitcoin
Police are on the scene ... and the building has reportedly been evacuated.
The cause of the crash is unclear.
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