Small Plane Crashes into Beijing's Tallest Skyscraper, On Video

Play video content Video: Small Plane Slams Into Beijing’s Tallest Skyscraper

A small plane crashed into Beijing's iconic CITIC Tower on Friday ... and the immediate aftermath was caught on harrowing video.

Watch for yourself ... the small aircraft disintegrates as it falls from the sky following the crash.

It doesn't appear from the footage posted to social that the skyscraper -- the tallest building in Beijing -- suffered any major damage.

Large chunks of debris were pictured around the area ... including the intact tail of the aircraft lying in the street.

Police are on the scene ... and the building has reportedly been evacuated.

The cause of the crash is unclear.