Officials Provide Updates on Texas Plane Crash

Play video content Video: Authorities Give Update on Texas Plane Crash Investigation Laredo Police Department

Texas officials say they're still gathering facts about Tuesday night's private jet crash, which resulted in one person's death.

Several officials and representatives of the Laredo Police Department providing updates Wednesday morning on the joint investigation between LPD and federal agencies.

Play video content Video: People Jump to Rescue After Plane Catches Fire Following Crash on Highway ZAYRA GARZA/AP

Authorities made it clear the family of the deceased does not want their name out there ... and they did not release it during the conference.

As we reported ... motorists rescued five passengers from the fiery wreck on a highway in Laredo, Texas, Tuesday night ... hopping out of their cars and rushing to the scene of the crash.

The Good Samaritans used a sledgehammer and a shovel to smash open the cockpit window to remove the crew and passengers.

WATCH: Moment plane crashes onto highway in Laredo, Texas, killing one onboard.



Five others onboard were injured, in addition to five police officers who were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.



The plane also struck a vehicle. https://t.co/KsLOzPWfyF pic.twitter.com/pFuovyvAYV @newsnoteworthy

Officials previously said the twin-jet Cessna was flying from Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico to Austin, Texas, when the plane reportedly suffered a mechanical failure.