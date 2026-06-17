Officials Provide Updates on Texas Plane Crash
Texas Plane Crash Authorities Update Public on Deadly Crash ... Break Down Federal, Local Cooperation
Texas officials say they're still gathering facts about Tuesday night's private jet crash, which resulted in one person's death.
Several officials and representatives of the Laredo Police Department providing updates Wednesday morning on the joint investigation between LPD and federal agencies.
Authorities made it clear the family of the deceased does not want their name out there ... and they did not release it during the conference.
As we reported ... motorists rescued five passengers from the fiery wreck on a highway in Laredo, Texas, Tuesday night ... hopping out of their cars and rushing to the scene of the crash.
The Good Samaritans used a sledgehammer and a shovel to smash open the cockpit window to remove the crew and passengers.
WATCH: Moment plane crashes onto highway in Laredo, Texas, killing one onboard.
Five others onboard were injured, in addition to five police officers who were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The plane also struck a vehicle. https://t.co/KsLOzPWfyF pic.twitter.com/pFuovyvAYV @newsnoteworthy
Officials previously said the twin-jet Cessna was flying from Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico to Austin, Texas, when the plane reportedly suffered a mechanical failure.
One person was killed in the crash ... and one angle shared online showed the jet quickly dip out of the sky and onto the highway, where it slammed down.