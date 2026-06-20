Ubisoft Co-Founder Claude Guillemot Killed in Plane Crash

Claude Guillemot -- the co-founder of the popular video game company Ubisoft -- has died after a plane he was piloting crashed.

The company announced his death in a statement ... telling French media outlets the organization's thoughts and prayers are with the late co-founder's family.

According to French media outlets, Guillemot was flying a Cessna 421 twin engine plane which crashed near the beach resort of La Baule in Western France. Guillemot -- who owned a house in the area -- was reportedly flying with an instructor.

Guillemot and the instructor were reportedly flying from Rennes in the northwest part of the country to La Baule. It's unclear what caused the crash.

Guillemot famously co-founded in the mid-1980s with his brothers ... transitioning from selling farm equipment to selling computers and finally video games.

Ubisoft's more famous titles include "Assassin's Creed," "Watch Dogs," "Far Cry," and a series of games made in conjunction with the hit animated show "South Park."

Guillemot reportedly stepped back from the company last year and handed over day-to-day operational control to his son, Valentin, naming him CEO. He still played a role in shaping the company's direction as its Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Guillemot was 69.