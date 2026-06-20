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Ubisoft Co-Founder Claude Guillemot Killed in Plane Crash

Ubisoft Co-Founder Dead at 69 ... Crashed Plane He Was Flying in France

By TMZ Staff
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Claude Guillemot -- the co-founder of the popular video game company Ubisoft -- has died after a plane he was piloting crashed.

The company announced his death in a statement ... telling French media outlets the organization's thoughts and prayers are with the late co-founder's family.

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According to French media outlets, Guillemot was flying a Cessna 421 twin engine plane which crashed near the beach resort of La Baule in Western France. Guillemot -- who owned a house in the area -- was reportedly flying with an instructor.

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Guillemot and the instructor were reportedly flying from Rennes in the northwest part of the country to La Baule. It's unclear what caused the crash.

Guillemot famously co-founded in the mid-1980s with his brothers ... transitioning from selling farm equipment to selling computers and finally video games.

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Ubisoft's more famous titles include "Assassin's Creed," "Watch Dogs," "Far Cry," and a series of games made in conjunction with the hit animated show "South Park."

Guillemot reportedly stepped back from the company last year and handed over day-to-day operational control to his son, Valentin, naming him CEO. He still played a role in shaping the company's direction as its Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Guillemot was 69.

RIP

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