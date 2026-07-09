Taylor Frankie Paul Sobs During Argument with Ex-Dakota in Resurfaced Video

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Breaks Down During Argument With Ex Dakota in Resurfaced Video TikTok/@crueaton

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen's online saga just took another public turn ... this time with Dakota's roommate, Cru, posting a video he says captures the aftermath of a heated argument between the former couple ... and it's emotional.

In the clip, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star appears visibly upset as Dakota records the interaction. Throughout the video, Taylor repeatedly asks ... "Why are you doing this?" and "Why are you filming me?"

Dakota, the father of one of Taylor's children, responds ... "Now you can get caught," before referencing what he alleges were previous instances in which Taylor had physically assaulted him -- as he hold their child in his arms.

Cru accompanied the video with a lengthy caption pushing back against online criticism directed at Dakota and arguing that viewers are missing what allegedly happened before the recording began.

The reality star's roommate wrote ... "Everyone is so concerned and so focused on what must have been happening before the videos started. You guys do understand that Dakota doesn't start these fights, so he has no way of knowing when he needs to be recording them, correct?"

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Checked Into Rehab On Father's Day Utah State Courts

Cru alleged that Taylor's body language shows frustration after realizing she was being filmed ... writing that viewers should "watch her hands every time she realizes she's being recorded and can't hit him."

Cru ended his post with a direct message to Taylor ... "Please stop posting about me Taylor especially after you sent a cease and desist to me ... This behavior in front of the kids is uncalled for and creates trauma."

As we previously reported ... Taylor and Dakota faced off in court this week in their ongoing custody battle. In a video we obtained from a 2023 incident, Taylor repeatedly attacks Dakota -- she pled guilty in abeyance to aggravated assault.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

A source close to Taylor tells TMZ … the video shows Dakota berating his postpartum girlfriend, repeatedly heightening the situation despite her asking him to stop.

Our sources say it's sad that someone who isn't the parent would post these videos and keep fanning the flames, the kids will find them one day.