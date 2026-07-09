Taylor Frankie Paul Asked Ex-Dakota Mortensen to Mock Costar Demi Engemann

Taylor Frankie Paul allegedly tried to recruit her ex, Dakota Mortensen, to publicly roast her former friend and “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” co-star Demi Engemann ... after Demi's husband, Bret Engemann, took a swipe at Taylor online … TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the legal proceedings tell TMZ … Dakota submitted text messages as part of this week's custody case that he says paint Taylor in a negative light.

According to our sources, one exchange from 2025 began after Bret posted a TikTok making fun of Taylor. Taylor allegedly asked Dakota if he'd spoken to Bret, and Dakota replied he'd only talked to him a couple of times over the previous few months.

Taylor then allegedly texted, wondering whether Dakota was still talking to Bret and his "gross" wife, referring to Demi.

Our sources say another text included in the private filings shows Taylor asking Dakota if he'd make a video mocking Demi, allegedly saying it would be "fun to watch."

Dakota ultimately declined, according to our sources familiar with the legal proceedings, and Taylor appeared upset by his refusal.

According to our sources, Dakota declined to make the video because he told Taylor it would be a bad idea.

Taylor and Demi were once close friends, but their relationship eventually unraveled, with Taylor's romance with Dakota becoming a major source of tension between them.

As TMZ previously reported, Taylor and Dakota faced off in court this week in their ongoing custody battle. The messages were submitted as part of those proceedings and reflect allegations contained in Dakota's court filing.