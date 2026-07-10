Taylor Frankie Paul Grills Ex-Dakota About Other Women In Explosive Texts

Taylor Frankie Paul questioned her ex, Dakota Mortensen, on whether he was hanging out with other girls following their breakup … in wild text messages he is using in court ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the case tell TMZ ... Dakota submitted a series of texts from a February 2025 conversation where Taylor asks her ex what his plans were for the night. When she didn't get an immediate response, she followed up with multiple question marks ... and then a third text stating, "HELLO."

Dakota explained he was getting food, but Taylor wasn't buying his answer … and started to grill him about his plans and where he was getting food. She asked Dakota why he was ignoring her question about who he was getting pizza with.

Taylor texted ... "Who the f*** you with? F***ing sketch liar." She also told Dakota he was being "wicked" and believed he was up to something.

Another Taylor text ... "Nah, you're with girls. K go with that."

After Dakota told Taylor he was getting pizza with a friend and his friend's wife … she still didn't seem to believe him.

Despite the intense back and forth, a short time later, Taylor told Dakota she was sorry for being "nuts" and saying "awful things."