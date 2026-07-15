Taylor Frankie Paul Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex's Friend

Taylor Frankie Paul's taken a few Ls this year ... but she just won big in court and was granted her temporary restraining order against her ex's friend, TMZ has learned.

New court docs, obtained by TMZ, show that the court's siding with Taylor against Dakota Mortensen's friend, Cru Eaton.

In case you missed it, TFP had accused Cru -- the friend who posted the video of her sobbing during a blow-out fight with Dakota on TikTok -- of stalking and harassing her.

The video Cru posted shows Taylor having a meltdown while Dakota filmed her coming into the room.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Breaks Down During Argument With Ex Dakota in Resurfaced Video TikTok/@crueaton

She collapses to the floor sobbing, repeatedly asking Dakota why he's filming her. He responds by calling her abusive.

Cru captioned the video ... "Everyone is so concerned and so focused on what must have been happening before the videos started. You guys do understand that Dakota doesn't start these fights, so he has no way of knowing when he needs to be recording them, correct?"