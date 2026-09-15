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Amanda Seyfried Splits From Husband Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfried Split From Husband Thomas Sadoski After 9 Years

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Amanda Seyfried and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, are over after 9 years together and two kids ... TMZ has learned. 

“We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD,” the former pair said in a statement to People.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Happier Times
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Happier Times Launch Gallery
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The "Mamma Mia" star and Thomas wed in 2017. Amanda praised Thomas in an interview with Vogue earlier this year. 

She said he “sacrifices a lot for me” and praised him for supporting her career.

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