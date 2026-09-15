Amanda Seyfried Splits From Husband Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfried and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, are over after 9 years together and two kids ... TMZ has learned.

“We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD,” the former pair said in a statement to People.

The "Mamma Mia" star and Thomas wed in 2017. Amanda praised Thomas in an interview with Vogue earlier this year.