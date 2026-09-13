Tom Sandoval Taking Break From Dating After Victoria Lee Robinson Split

Play video content Video: Tom Sandoval Reveals He's Taking A Break From Dating BACKGRID

Tom Sandoval is putting romance on ice for a while ... saying he's taking a break from dating after his messy split from Victoria Lee Robinson.

The "Vanderpump Rules" alum was interviewed outside a pre-Emmy party in Los Angeles, where he said he's doing great and focusing on reconnecting with the people closest to him.

When asked if he's planning to start seeing someone new, Tom rattled off a few of the friends he's been spending time with instead ... before confirming he's taking a break from dating.

The relationship cooldown comes after Tom filed for a restraining order against Victoria, accusing her of physically and verbally abusing him.

Tom also teased what else he's got cooking ... including music, a Netflix survival show and whether he'd ever consider making the jump over to "The Valley."

As for his thoughts on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright ... Tom definitely has some.