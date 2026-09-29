Cornell Alleged Gang Rape: District Attorney Meeting With Accuser This Week

The alleged rape victim in the Cornell University scandal is set to meet with the District Attorney this week, TMZ has learned.

The Tompkins County D.A., Matthew Van Houten, revealed he is in communication with Jane Doe's lawyer about an interview.

Van Houten said he spoke to Doe's team about cooperating with the "grand jury process and what that looks like."

He told People on Tuesday, "My hope is that we will connect with him and Jane Doe as early as tomorrow and start that process."

The move comes after Doe's lawyer slammed Cornell University officials for not taking action after the alleged victim went to police in 2024 ... shortly after the alleged incident. Law enforcement said they investigated the matter but did not believe a crime had occurred.