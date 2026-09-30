Wisconsin Students Allege They Were Drugged, Sexually Assaulted at Frat House

Two University of Wisconsin-Madison students say they were drugged at off-campus fraternity houses, with one also reporting a sexual assault ... another troubling set of allegations involving Greek life.

UW-Madison said both students came forward Sunday with separate allegations. In one case, a student said they were drugged Saturday night at a frat house and inappropriately touched at two different fraternity houses.

The other student said they were drugged at an off-campus frat Sept. 17 and later sexually assaulted at a residence hall. The university says the victim and suspect know each other.

One incident was reported to Madison police, while the other was not ... meaning there is no active criminal investigation in that case.

The allegations come just days after two leaders of an off-campus Alpha Epsilon Pi chapter were arrested on hazing and disorderly conduct allegations after cops say they found about 30 partially clothed 18-year-olds in a basement, some with visible injuries.

And the reports come as another fraternity case remains under the microscope ... the alleged Cornell gang rape.

As TMZ previously reported, a Cornell student accused seven Chi Phi members of drugging and gang-raping her in October 2024 ... she she claims one of them sent a Snapchat message advertising "free p***y."