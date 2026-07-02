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Former Olympic Canoeist Indicted For Touching Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Former Olympian David Hearn Indicted After Reflecting Pool Arrest ... Bench Warrant Also Issued

By TMZ Staff
Published
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David Hearn, the former Olympic canoeist who was arrested for reaching into the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool a couple weeks ago, has been indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge.

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CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR
Video: Jeanine Pirro Details Former Olympian David Hearn's Indictment
Fox News

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Hearn was charged with a felony -- destruction of federal property worth $1,000 or more.

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The case is being prosecuted by Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia ... she is adamant Hearn defiled the monument when he allegedly ripped a piece of liner out of the Pool.

A bench warrant was also issued ... with no bond.

Hearn was arrested by U.S. Park Police for misdemeanor destruction of government property ... after the three-time U.S. Olympian allegedly reached into the water and peeled off some of the newly installed Pool liner.

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The 67-year-old Olympian was held at the Park Police facility for about five hours before he was released ... and he adamantly denied destroying, breaking, or peeling off any portion of the Reflecting Pool.

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WHERE'S THE PROOF?!
Video: TMZ DC Follows Trump's Lead For Reflecting Pool Vandalism, But It's BS
TMC DC

Hearn was one of many people arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Reflecting Pool during the renovations fiasco that has persisted since late-June ... with Trump condemning any attempts to touch the water ... and turning the monument into something more akin to Fort Knox on the heels of the United States' 250th birthday.

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