Police Say They're 'Aware' Of Ex-NBA Player Kyle Singler's Concerning Videos

The concerning videos that former NBA player Kyle Singler has been posting to social media this month have caught the attention of local authorities, TMZ Sports has learned.

A spokesperson for the Medford Police Department in Oregon tells us ... cops "are aware" of the vids Singler's been putting up on his Instagram page this past week -- though the rep did not release any further information.

Play video content

"We are not going to make any comment on any mental health matter with our citizens," the spokesperson said.

Singler's videos first raised eyebrows on Nov. 11, when he filmed himself while shirtless and barefoot inside of a home.

In one of the clips, the 36-year-old stated he's "been mistreated and abused, neglected" and "made into a mental example."

"And," he added, "I fear for my life every day."

The footage alarmed many around his inner circle ... including childhood friend Kevin Love, who pleaded with people near Singler to "please shower him with the love and support he needs+deserves."

There was so much angst over the videos, the NBA Players Association said it's gotten involved -- and has reached out to his family.

Play video content