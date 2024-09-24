Chandler Jones Attempted To Call Tom Brady During '23 Run-In W/ Cops, Police Video Shows

Play video content

New police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows that during a 2023 run-in with cops, Chandler Jones tried to get a hold of Tom Brady -- with the hopes the quarterback could help diffuse a tense situation.

The heated encounter between the former NFL star and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office went down last year, on Nov. 27 ... after authorities tried to take Jones to a medical facility in Arizona following their receival of a court-ordered mental health petition.

Body-worn camera footage from responding officers shows, initially, they had a tough time getting Jones to come out of his Arizona mansion to speak with them. But, when they talked to one of Jones' female acquaintances outside the home -- Chandler appeared from his garage area wearing nothing but his underwear.

Jones rambled to officers about the woman in his driveway for several minutes -- accusing her dogs of biting him. When asked if he wanted to press charges, he declined ... and a short while later, he began sobbing.

He told police through tears he didn't want her to be in trouble -- but when one officer attempted to talk to him about concerns people were having for his well-being, his demeanor immediately changed.

Jones can be heard in the video telling the cop, "get the f*** out ... get the f*** out of here." The two-time All-Pro then retreated back inside.

Minutes later, Jones reemerged ... and sat down as cops were trying to see if he'd willingly go see a doctor. Jones said he wouldn't -- and then asked if he could call his brother, UFC superstar Jon Jones.

Chandler didn't seem to get a hold of Jon -- and after a few more minutes of back and forth outside his residence ... one cop told him, "Mr. Jones, we've got to talk about why we're here now."

Jones then seemed to try to run away, and a scuffle ensued. The officers and Chandler wrestled on the ground for a few moments, but they ultimately got cuffs on the former pass rusher and told him they were going to take him to a doctor based on the court order they had received.

At one point, though, Chandler asked if he could call someone ... and the officers allowed him to use his iPad. Chandler first tried to call Brady -- his former teammate in New England -- but it appears the QB didn't pick up.

Chandler was able to get on the horn a short time later with one of his reps -- and then cops explained they were going to take Chandler away. When Chandler said once more he didn't want to go, he evoked the name of his former Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels, in his response.

After several more minutes of more back and forth, Chandler finally got up and walked with officers to a squad car. According to police documents we obtained, he was transported to a nearby psychiatric facility "without further issues."

Chandler previously addressed the incident with a video of part of the encounter on his Instagram page in December 2023.