Mike Krzyzewski's Grandson Charged In Fatal DWI Crash, 15-Year-Old Boy Dead

The grandson of legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski was arrested for DWI over the weekend ... after cops say he was driving over the legal limit when he struck and killed a 15-year-old boy on a bike.

The tragic accident occurred around 9 PM in Durham, NC on Saturday ... when officials stated the boy rode in front of Joseph Savarino's Ford Explorer as they traveled in the same direction.

Cops say Savarino's vehicle collided with the boy ... who died at the scene.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Savarino admitted to drinking earlier in the night ... and registered a .11 on a breathalyzer, above the .08 legal limit, at 12:45 AM.

Savarino was booked in jail ... and on Monday, his bail was set at $100k.

He surrendered his license for at least 30 days as a result of the incident. He is due in court in a month.

Savarino's brother, Michael, was a walk-on at Duke prior to Coach K's retirement. In 2021, Michael was arrested for DWI ... an incident where now-Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero was also charged with aiding and abetting DWI.