Mike Krzyzewski Shuts Down Unretirement Rumors, 'Done With Coaching'

Mike Krzyzewski is riding off into the sunset for real -- the Duke legend is shutting down any speculation he might return for one more season ... saying he's "done with coaching."

The Blue Devils' head coach of 42 years confirmed he is, in fact, retiring for good in an interview with ESPN U on Tuesday ... just one day after his former player, Jay Williams, stated he could see Coach K return in 2023 after key assistant Nolan Smith left for Louisville.

When Coach K was asked if he was going to "pull a Tom Brady" and come back ... he says it ain't happening, but went on to say he's flattered by the comparison to the 7-time Super Bowl champ.

Will Coach K actually retire or will he come back for one more season? Hear directly from the source ⬇️



Catch the full episode of Basketball and Beyond with Coach K tonight at 6 Eastern on #ESPNURadio, Ch. 84@DukeMBB | @SeanFarnham | #GoDuke pic.twitter.com/0zjbEw7Kk8 — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) April 6, 2022 @SXMCollege

"Wow, to even be put in the same room, maybe, that Brady would be in is an honor, but he still has talent that can be used at a really high level," Krzyzewski said.

"I'm done with the coaching part of it, but wow."

Coach K continued ... "I've been so lucky to be in [coaching] for 47 years -- almost five decades of coaching at either West Point or Duke, and then 11 years with U.S. How lucky can you be?? To be in that arena with two of the best institutions in the world and then to represent your country in the global arena its been an unbelievable honor."