Mike Krzyzewski Needs A Statue After Retirement, Says Duke Legend Chris Duhon

What do you get a man who has everything?!? How about being immortalized with a statue -- 'cause Chris Duhon says Mike Krzyzewski deserves the honor after announcing his retirement this week.

Of course, Duhon was part of the incredible 2001 Duke national championship team -- one of 5 Coach K-led squads to win it all.

We spoke with the former Duke star about his beloved coach deciding to hang it up after the 2021-22 season ... and he's already got ideas on how the Blue Devils can preserve his legacy.

"I think a statue is next and they already named the court -- the only thing I can think is if they ever think about remodeling Cameron, it would be under his name," he tells us. "That's the only thing I think you could do left."

Coach K was honored with the court naming at Cameron Indoor Stadium back in 2000 ... after his 500th win at Duke.

"They've done everything, he's accomplished pretty much everything. So, I don't know much more you can do to honor him."

But, the Blue Devils will be in good hands after this season -- Duhon says he LOVES the decision to go with former player Jon Scheyer moving forward.

"I think it was the right call, excellent call," Duhon says. "Jon has a great basketball mind and obviously being under the tutelage of Coach K for all these years, ya know, coach was just kinda grooming him."