Mike Krzyzewski Needs A Statue After Retirement, Says Duke Legend Chris Duhon

Coach K Needs A Statue At Duke ... Says Chris Duhon

6/6/2021 12:30 AM PT
"THE STATUE IS NEXT"
TMZSports.com

What do you get a man who has everything?!? How about being immortalized with a statue -- 'cause Chris Duhon says Mike Krzyzewski deserves the honor after announcing his retirement this week.

Of course, Duhon was part of the incredible 2001 Duke national championship team -- one of 5 Coach K-led squads to win it all.

We spoke with the former Duke star about his beloved coach deciding to hang it up after the 2021-22 season ... and he's already got ideas on how the Blue Devils can preserve his legacy.

"I think a statue is next and they already named the court -- the only thing I can think is if they ever think about remodeling Cameron, it would be under his name," he tells us. "That's the only thing I think you could do left."

Coach K was honored with the court naming at Cameron Indoor Stadium back in 2000 ... after his 500th win at Duke.

"They've done everything, he's accomplished pretty much everything. So, I don't know much more you can do to honor him."

THE PERFECT FIT
TMZSports.com

But, the Blue Devils will be in good hands after this season -- Duhon says he LOVES the decision to go with former player Jon Scheyer moving forward.

"I think it was the right call, excellent call," Duhon says. "Jon has a great basketball mind and obviously being under the tutelage of Coach K for all these years, ya know, coach was just kinda grooming him."

Duhon also has a special message for his former coach ... and any hoops fan is gonna want to check it out.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later