Coach K's Grandson Pleads Guilty To DWI

Former Duke guard Michael Savarino -- the grandson of Mike Krzyzewski -- has pled guilty to DWI ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

According to an Orange County, N.C. court official, Savarino made the plea on Tuesday. The charge he pled guilty to was the least severe form of driving while impaired (level 5), the court official said.

As part of his sentencing, Savarino was ordered to complete a victim impact panel, complete 24 hours of community service, and complete a treatment program. Per the court official, Savarino has already finished the victim impact panel and the community service. He has until Jan. 2023 to finish the treatment program.

Savarino was initially arrested back in November 2021 -- after cops say he blew through a stop sign with his star teammate, Paolo Banchero, in the car.

Authorities said that during the ensuing traffic stop, Savarino -- whose mom is Coach K's oldest daughter -- showed signs of impairment ... and was arrested. Cops say tests later revealed he had a .08 BAC.

Savarino, who was 20 years old at the time of the arrest, was ultimately hit with a DWI charge for the incident.

Meanwhile, Banchero -- who now plays for the Orlando Magic -- was charged with aiding and abetting DWI for his alleged role in the incident. A court official confirmed the former Blue Devils superstar is due in court for a hearing in the case later Wednesday morning.