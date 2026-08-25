Taylor Swift Says Mocking Her Critics Can Be 'Really Fun'

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Says She Has Fun Poking Back at Critics Grammy Museum

Taylor Swift has a warning for her haters ... she bites back.

The 14-time Grammy winner opened up about how she deals with criticism during a nearly hour-long conversation with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. for the Grammy Museum's "Icon Sessions."

Harvey asked Taylor how she keeps public perception from messing with her creativity ... and she said, "Sometimes when people are mocking me, it's really fun to mock them back."

She took it one step further ... joking she sometimes uses words her critics have to look up before they can talk s*** about her.

Translation -- if you're coming for Taylor, you better bring a dictionary.

Taylor said she's developed different ways to cope with the scrutiny over the years ... namely, reminding herself she chose this life and could've walked away before things got "unmanageably big."

But she didn't ... because, as she put it, she loves making music that much.

And for Taylor, all the baggage that comes with superstardom is still worth it ... as long as she gets to keep doing what she loves.