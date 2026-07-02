How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's $26 Million Charity Donation is Being Used

Where it's Going & How It's Helping Others

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have donated $26 million to various charities across America ahead of their NYC nuptials this weekend ... and we know where the money is going.

The happy couple scattered some of their spare change across 20 organizations between New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Kansas City, Cleveland, Rhode Island, and even Taylor Swift's hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Taylor and Travis donated $2 million to the music education nonprofit Education Through Music ... their CEO Janice Wineman tells us.

Janice says the money will be put to good work, helping Education Through Music expand its reach to underserved children across New York City, hire more teachers, and provide instruments to children in need.

Currently, the organization brings music education to about 18,000 kids across the city, and Janice says Travis and Taylor's donations will work wonders in the community by giving these kids a chance through music.

Answer the Call -- an organization that financially supports the families of New York first responders after they've died in the line of duty -- will also receive $2 million. The org currently supports 500 families with annual $15,000 stipends.

We've also learned TS and TK donated $2 million to After-School All-Stars locations in Cleveland and NYC. The national organization provides free after-school and summer programs for underserved students.

Meanwhile, they're donating $1 million each to the ASPCA, The Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Kansas City's Harvesters food bank, Reading's Helping Harvest food bank, and NYC's City Harvest.

Harvesters tells us they should be able to serve approximately two million additional meals with the donation, while City Harvest says the $1 million donation will feed 2.4 million New Yorkers.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is also a lucky recipient ... and they tell TMZ they expect to make at least four million meals with the donation.

But, there's more -- the global pop superstar and Chiefs icon also donated to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Nashville's The Store food bank, Food Bank For NYC, New York Cares, Feeding America, Grammy In The Schools, Musical Mentors, MSK Kids, the pediatric cancer program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, plus the Children & Teen and Adolescents & Young Adult (AYA) Programs, and Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone.

As you know, Taylor and Travis are preparing to celebrate their marriage New York City, with a suspected rehearsal dinner kicking off the wedding celebrations Thursday evening.

Then, they're expected to go all-out with a 1,000+ guest extravaganza at Madison Square Garden, which we've learned is being transformed with drapery and even a castle structure.