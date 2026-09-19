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Rachel Sennott Hot Shots To Slay Her 31st Birthday!

Rachel Sennott Hot Shots To Slay Her 31st Birthday 🎂

By TMZ Staff
Published
Rachel Sennott Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
'I Love LA!' Launch Gallery

Rachel Sennott is turning 31, and we're celebrating the actress' big day with a sizzling trip down memory lane ... and all her sexiest snaps under the sun!

From cleavage-baring 'fits to triangular two-pieces, the HBO hottie has mastered the perfect pouts n' poses to make all your wishes come true!

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Did someone say, "boat babe?!" We sure did!

Sennott skyrocketed to superstardom with the debut of her show "I Love LA" -- and she's serving up major star power!

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When on vacay, class it up with a beachside soda and a strapless bikini ... then throw on your hat and shades to block out the haters!

Wanna see more from this comedy queen?! Check out the gallery!

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