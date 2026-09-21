Presley Gerber Photographed With Parents During Last Public Appearance

Presley Gerber and his famous parents were all smiles in what turned out to be his final public appearance ... and he looked happy, sandwiched between Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Cindy and Rande posed for pics with their only son at the We Are ENOUGH x Aviator Nation launch event in Malibu on June 11 ... a little over three months before Presley died in a Santa Monica rehab facility.

Presley's parents were there to show full support for their son, who was on a panel with others talking about mental health.

Presley, who started modeling as a teen, discussed his addiction to various medications and said he finally realized at age 23 he had "enough."

He said he was able to kick his drug habit and distinguish between his internal voices and who he really is. He also said he learned how to be vulnerable about his experiences with drugs, telling the crowd, "The most free I felt was when I was finally honest with myself."

We broke the story ... Presley died Sunday from a suspected overdose, the morning after checking into a luxury rehab facility.