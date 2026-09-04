Influencer Rachel Tussey's Doctor Countersued by Surgery Center After Her Death

Rachel Tussey's doctor has been countersued by the JourneyLite surgery center, which argues there's no way she overdosed because she didn't respond when Narcan was administered.

JourneyLite filed the counterclaim this week ... claiming it is still investigating the influencer's death -- and therefore has refrained from public comment on the case.

In contrast, JourneyLite says Dr. Shahryar Tork has engaged in "reckless and even intentionally misleading" rhetoric about the case in the months since Rachel passed ... specifically citing an April press conference in which he blasted JourneyLite.

JourneyLite notes Dr. Tork held the press conference only after Rachel's family turned down the autopsy and the body was already cremated ... yet he still insisted JourneyLite gave her too many opioids, leading to an overdose.

The company also states Rachel would've been drowsy after her surgery if she was overdosing on opioids, but says she was alert and responsive ... adding that employees of the company administered Narcan, but she didn't respond to it, which they insist indicates she wasn't ODing.

JourneyLite claims Dr. Tork made these allegations to protect his public reputation. The company is suing him for defamation.

As we reported ... Rachel died back in March following a tummy tuck, liposuction, and umbilical hernia repair. Dr. Tork is arguing she died after JourneyLite gave her a lethal combination of fentanyl and Dilaudid.

Dr. Tork says he brought his own suit against JourneyLite "to ensure that the truth comes out and that no other patient and no other patient's family suffers the same tragedy."

Rachel was just 47 years old.