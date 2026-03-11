‘Heartbroken’ Doctor Who Performed TikToker Rachel Tussey's Tummy Tuck Speaks Out
TikToker Rachel Tussey ‘Heartbroken’ Tummy Tuck Doctor Speaks Out
The doctor who performed surgery on mom influencer Rachel Tussey is speaking out to deny that his work played any role in her health issues.
Dr. Tork tells TMZ, “I am heartbroken for Rachel Tussey and her family. My thoughts remain with her loved ones during this devastating time. Like them, I am struggling to understand how this could have occurred.”
Tork added, “Rachel’s surgery was completed successfully and without complications. When I last saw her in the recovery room as she prepared for her planned overnight stay, she was awake and in excellent condition with her husband by her side. Out of respect for Rachel and her family, and due to patient privacy laws, I will not comment further.”
Rachel, an Ohio mother, had been documenting the process of getting ready for a tummy tuck on social media. Rachel’s husband, Jeremy, announced she had complications from the surgery on March 3.
Despite reports that Rachel passed away, we’re told she is still alive and in hospice care.
Bernard Layne, a lawyer for the Tussey family, tells TMZ, “On February 25th, Rachel Tussey suffered a permanent anoxic brain injury, from which she will never recover, after undergoing a surgical procedure at a private surgical center in Cincinnati, Ohio. I have been retained to represent the Tussey family and to conduct a full and thorough investigation surrounding the facts and circumstances of this tragedy. At this time, we will not comment on any aspect of culpability or liability in this matter, but we will instead focus on providing full support to Rachel Tussey’s family, which is deeply grieving their wife and mother in the wake of this tragedy. We ask that the Tussey family be given grace during Rachel’s remaining days in hospice care and the space to mourn this sudden loss.”