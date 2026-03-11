‘Heartbroken’ Doctor Who Performed TikToker Rachel Tussey's Tummy Tuck Speaks Out

The doctor who performed surgery on mom influencer Rachel Tussey is speaking out to deny that his work played any role in her health issues.

Dr. Tork tells TMZ, “I am heartbroken for Rachel Tussey and her family. My thoughts remain with her loved ones during this devastating time. Like them, I am struggling to understand how this could have occurred.”

Tork added, “Rachel’s surgery was completed successfully and without complications. When I last saw her in the recovery room as she prepared for her planned overnight stay, she was awake and in excellent condition with her husband by her side. Out of respect for Rachel and her family, and due to patient privacy laws, I will not comment further.”

Rachel, an Ohio mother, had been documenting the process of getting ready for a tummy tuck on social media. Rachel’s husband, Jeremy, announced she had complications from the surgery on March 3.

Despite reports that Rachel passed away, we’re told she is still alive and in hospice care.