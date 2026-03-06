'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Disputes Corey Harrison Medical Bills Claims

Rick Harrison is pushing back at claims made by his son Corey about his six-figure medical bills following Corey's motorcycle accident and complications that followed ... saying he covered the bills and Corey isn't in debt to him.

The "Pawn Stars" star tells TMZ ... "As far as I know, I paid all of Corey's medical bills long before he put the GoFundMe out. He is a grown man in his 40's and is responsible for how he handles his finances."

As we reported ... a GoFundMe was launched to help Corey cover outstanding medical bills, rent, medications and therapy -- and to pay back money he said he borrowed from Rick and friends who helped foot the hospital costs.

But, Rick's statement contradicts what Corey previously told us ... that his dad paid "at least half" of his medical bills, which came as a loan, and he was dead set on paying him back.

Corey also said he drained his savings on the treatment and surgeries following his crash and now has just $400 left in his bank account.

However, Rick tells us ... "It's always nice to be paid back, but there is no repayment schedule in place."