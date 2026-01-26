'Pawn Stars' Corey Harrison Hospitalized After Crash, Will Miss Dad's Wedding

"Pawn Stars" icon Corey Harrison just got banged up bad! The reality TV star shared online he was in a serious crash that had him laid up in the hospital for days.

Corey posted pictures of his battered and bruised mug from a hospital bed Monday, writing ... "Pretty messed up but I'm good crash bars are awesome 3 nights in the hospital 11 breaks in my rib cage Will do an episode on @theCoreyHarrisonshow sorry Pops looks like I’m missing your wedding."

Corey also included pics of his X-rays, showing the whole brutal extent of the damage -- and it's really bad.

Making it worse ... this will be Corey's second time missing dad Rick Harrison's wedding. Papa Harrison actually got hitched earlier this month by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas. Corey was absent then because he was in Mexico ... and Rick was already planning a bigger affair for him and his wife, Angie Polushkin, later in Cancun.

It's such a bummer because last year Corey told us he was looking forward to being the best man of the wedding, if that's what his dad decided. No word if Corey was ever tapped for the position or not.

And believe it or not ... Corey has had nasty spills on his motorcycle before. In 2014, he purposefully jumped off his bike at 40 MPH to avoid a major crash.

That incident left him injured on his birthday, but he didn't let partygoers down ... he chose to go to the party instead of the hospital. After the party, he took a trip to the ER, where he learned he had a broken hand. Doctors surgically placed 8 screws and 2 plates into his busted hand, which he seems to have injured again in this latest accident.