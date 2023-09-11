'Pawn Stars' Corey Harrison DUI Mug Shot Released

"Pawn Stars" cast member Corey Harrison had bloodshot eyes, a blank stare, and reeked like booze during his DUI traffic stop ... so says the cop who busted the reality star.

TMZ broke the story, Harrison was arrested for DUI early Friday morning in Vegas on his way home. According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Corey was driving his white Ford F250 pickup and unable to maintain his lane ... at times swerving into the bike lane.

Cops say when they pulled Corey over and made contact, he smelled like booze and had bloodshot eyes, but explained his truck sometimes pulls to the right.

The report states officers gave Corey a field sobriety test and asked he provide a blood or breath sample. When Corey allegedly replied he should "probably ask for his lawyer" the officer informed him they'd get a search warrant for his blood, and if he did refuse his driver's license would be revoked.

Corey eventually agreed to provide a breath sample, but the report states the breathalyzer at the jail was broken, so Corey allowed his blood to be drawn. The report does not state the results of the blood sample, but Corey was booked for DUI.