'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Marries Angie Polushkin in Elvis-Officiated Wedding

Rick Harrison just made the best deal of his life, locking into a lifetime contract with Angie Polushkin ... the two were married Saturday by an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas.

Rick tells TMZ ... "I'm happy we've made it official and excited for our celebration in Cancun later this month."

He added ... "I'm lucky to be able to call Angie my wife. She's the best."

A rep for Rick tells us there was no best man -- Rick's "Pawn Stars" co-star Chumlee was unable to attend the ceremony, and Rick’s son Corey is living in Mexico -- but the ceremony was witnessed by Rick’s granddaughter Elizabeth Harrison.

People first reported the wedding.

After saying "I do" at the Little White Chapel in Vegas, the newlyweds took the party to Rick's own restaurant -- Rick's Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern.

The nuptials follow Rick's engagement announcement in March. As we reported ... Rick actually proposed twice after his stepdaughters called the first one "the most unromantic proposal ever."

Rick has been married four times before. He shares a son, Jake, with ex Tracy Harrison and a son, Corey, with Kim Harrison. Rick and Kim's son, Adam, died of an overdose in January 2024.