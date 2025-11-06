'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Mom Joanne Dead at 85

"Pawn Stars" star Rick Harrison is facing heartbreaking news -- his mother, Joanne Harrison, died yesterday, TMZ has learned.

Rick’s rep, Laura Herlovich, tells TMZ Joanne passed away at a Las Vegas hospital.

We’re told Rick’s keeping things private right now -- understandably so, after losing both parents. His father, Richard Harrison, passed in 2018 from Parkinson’s disease.

It’s another devastating loss for Rick, who also lost his son Adam Harrison in 2024 from an accidental fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose.

Rick had been trying to move forward with life -- even recently popping the question to fiancée Angie Polushkin with a 6.5-carat pear-shaped ring from his own Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

Joanne was 85.