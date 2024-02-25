Rick Harrison's Son's Death Won't Be Addressed on 'Pawn Stars'

Rick Harrison's late son Adam won't be discussed on the new season of "Pawn Stars" ... TMZ has learned.

A Harrison family spokesperson tells us ... with Rick personally addressing Adam's tragic passing last month, there will be no further comment in future episodes. Also, Adam wasn't a cast member of the show.

We're told the Harrison family are keeping themselves busy amid the unfathomable tragedy ... and have started filming new episodes this month.

Adam -- one of Rick's three boys -- helped out at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop back in the day, despite not being featured on the show.

TMZ broke the story ... Adam died from a fentanyl overdose last month, with Rick posting an emotional IG tribute saying, "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam. 💔"

Rick attributed his son's death to fentanyl freely flowing across the border, emphasizing to us the urgent need to address this crisis in our country.

The Harrison family has since established an education fund for Adam's son ... after being inundated with pleas from people asking how they can show support.

