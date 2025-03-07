'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Proposes to Girlfriend With Prized Ring From Shop

"Pawn Stars" star Rick Harrison is heading to the altar ... after proposing to Angie Polushkin with one of his most treasured items from his iconic Vegas pawn shop.

A rep for Rick tells TMZ ... the eye-popping ring is one of Harrison's favorite gems to come through his World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop -- and he calls it "breathtaking just like Angie is."

We're told it's a 6.5-carat pear-shaped ring -- the stone originally came into Rick's pawn shop in a different setting, but Rick wanted something more personal and customized a brand new design.

Harrison shared photos of his romantic proposal ... getting down on one knee in Casablanca Valley, Chile -- but we're told this is actually his SECOND time popping the question!

Before the couple's trip to South America, Rick originally proposed to Angie in his living room. But, when he told his daughters, they called it the most unromantic proposal ever -- insisting he needed to do it again.

While in Chile, Rick was so taken by the scenery that he knew it was time for round two! And of course, Angie said yes.

TMZ broke the story ... Angie -- a Vegas-based nurse who is 18 years younger than Rick -- started dating the reality star about a year ago. The new relationship kicked off roughly four years after Rick filed for divorce from his wife, Deanna, in July 2020. Rick and Deanna were married for about seven years.